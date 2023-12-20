Kelso-backed Novvia Group buys JWJ Packaging

JWJ will be combined with Rahway Steel Drum, Novvia’s existing New Jersey-based subsidiary, which was acquired in December 2022

JWJ was founded in 2018

Based in New York City, Kelso has raised about $19 billion of equity capital since 1980

Novvia Group, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired JWJ Packaging, a New Jersey based supplier of drums, pails, and other rigid container and shipping products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Novvia Group is a rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor.

“We are pleased to partner with Novvia to support the continued growth of our business,” said William Guttridge Jr., founder and owner of JWJ in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging the resources of the national Novvia platform, including the company’s existing presence in the New Jersey marketplace, to deliver additional value to both existing and prospective customers.”

