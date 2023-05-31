Kelso-backed Novvia Group buys packaging firm Northern Container

Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in 140 transactions

Based in New York City, Kelso invests in the middle market

Novvia Group, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired Illinois-based Northern Container, a distributor of rigid packaging products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Novvia is a global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor.

“We are looking forward to the continued success and expansion of our Midwest footprint and are excited to welcome Northern to the Novvia family,” said Novvia Executive Chairman Ken Roessler in a statement.

