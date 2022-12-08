Kelso-backed Novvia Group buys packaging firm Rahway Steel Drum Company

The transaction represents Novvia’s expansion into the Northeast

Novvia Group, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired Rahway Steel Drum Company, a New Jersey based distributor of drums, pails, IBCs, and other rigid packaging solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Novvia Group is a packaging solutions provider.

The transaction represents Novvia’s expansion into the Northeast. “The acquisition of Rahway is an important step for Novvia, in that it delivers on our original premise of being the only industrial packaging distributor with complete coverage of the U.S. and Canada,” said Novvia Executive Chairman Ken Roessler in a statement. “We are grateful that Mike and Tony Foglia selected Novvia as their partner, and look forward to continuing their customer-first legacy.”

Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in 139 transactions. Kelso invests in the middle market. Kelso is based in New York City.