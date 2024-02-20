Kensington-backed Element5 gets funding from Hasslacher Group

Hasslacher provides integrated system services for modern timber construction

The Hasslacher Group has acquired an interest in Element5, a portfolio company of Kensington Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

St Thomas, Ontario-based Element5 is a mass timber producer specializing in the design, manufacture, and assembly of modern engineered timber buildings.

Hasslacher is taking this strategic step to strengthen and grow its position in the North American market, according to a release.

“Hasslacher’s strength in the global marketplace, its technology, and its very experienced team joined together with Element5 will drive a significant acceleration in our business,” said Patrick Poulin, president and CEO of Element5. “The ultimate complement of our mass timber product lines and services will be unmatched in North America.”

This investment will also fund the start-up of a new state-of-the-art glulam line allowing Element5 to produce a full range of machined glulam beams, columns and assemblies, the release said. “With the cooperation and expertise of the HASSLACHER Group, this will create a high-performance production site in St Thomas with a total mass timber production capacity of up to 100,000 m³ annually, which will go into full operation in the first half of 2025.”

Hasslacher provides integrated system services for modern timber construction. It is based in Carinthia, Austria.

Kensington is an asset manager with offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.