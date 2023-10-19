Kensington Capital-backed Minus Global acquires Future Waste

Future Waste is a food and liquid waste management company based in Drumbo, Ontario.

Minus Global Holdings, a portfolio company of Kensington Capital Partners, has acquired Future Waste, a food and liquid waste management company based in Drumbo, Ontario.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The Future Waste deal follows Minus’ 2022 acquisition of Planet Earth Recycling, which was funded by Kensington.

For the past 21 years, Future Waste has provided organic waste and recycling solutions with an emphasis on sustainability, cost-effectiveness and tailored solutions for clients with various waste products and production practices. Alongside food waste, Future Waste offers bulk liquid waste pumping, collection and disposal services and is licensed to handle off-spec alcohol. Its customer portfolio includes North American food and beverage producers and retailers.

Headquartered in Toronto, Minus is a distributed food waste solutions company. With the acquisition, Minus will provide a larger and more bespoke level of service to all of its customers and have an extended geographic reach, the company said in a statement.

“Expanding our food waste collection and recovery network will enable us to assist more businesses in responsibly and transparently managing their unavoidable waste,” said Louis Anagnostakos, CEO of Minus.

Kensington Capital Partners, an alternative investment firm based in Toronto, made an investment of C$4.5 million in Minus in 2022.