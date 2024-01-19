Kian Capital-backed PARC Auto hires Hill as CEO and Simecek as CFO

PARC Auto is a Meineke Car Care Center franchisee

PARC Auto, which is backed by Kian Capital, has appointed Don Hill as CEO and Tara Simecek as chief financial officer. Hill will succeed founder Bryan Brown, who is retiring.

“Don and Tara have impressive backgrounds in developing and scaling auto franchise portfolios on a large scale, which make them a great fit for our ambitions at PARC Auto,” said Kian Principal Caldwell Zimmerman in a statement. “Their successful track record of working together gives us strong confidence that they will accelerate the company’s growth and further drive PARC Auto’s plan to become the leading Meineke franchisee.”

PARC Auto is comprised of 15 Meineke automotive care centers in the Louisville, Kentucky metropolitan area.

Kian established the PARC Auto platform in August 2023.

Kian invests in middle-market businesses. The firm has $825 million of capital under management.