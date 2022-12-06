Kian Capital invests in earth sciences firm Sdii Global

Kian is Sdii Global’s lead investor and partnered on the transaction with RF Investment Partners and Everside Capital Partners.

Kian Capital Partners has made an investment in Tampa, Florida-based Sdii Global, a forensic engineering and earth sciences firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kian first invested in Sdii Global in 2016 to support management’s purchase of the business from the company’s founder.

“Catherine, Chris and Sdii Global’s talented experts have done a tremendous job growing their company and establishing themselves as market leaders known for their expertise, quality reporting and commitment to customer responsiveness,” said Scott Buschmann, a artner at Kian in a statement. “Our team has enjoyed working with management over the past six years. We look forward to preserving Sdii Global’s rich history while backing the team in future growth initiatives that include strategic acquisitions to complement the company’s culture, service capabilities, niche expertise and customer value proposition.”

Sdii Global was founded in 1989.

Based in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, Kian invests in the lower middle market.