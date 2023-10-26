Kian Capital seeks add-ons for HVAC equipment distributor Team Air

'It's fair to assume that we will announce an add-on acquisition within the first six months of 2024,' Kian's Jordan Lee tells PE Hub.

When Kian Capital completed the acquisition of Team Air in May, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lower mid-market PE firm eyed two pillars of growth for the Nashville-based HVAC equipment distributor. The first was territory expansion, and the second was an acquisition program. PE Hub spoke to Kian Capital principal Jordan Lee for an update on the strategy.

Recently, Team Air took steps to completing its first pillar, Lee said. The company was awarded new territories from its OEM partner American Standard. Based in Piscataway, New Jersey, American Standard is a manufacturer of HVAC systems, plumbing fixtures and automotive parts, and is a division of Trane Technologies.

The expansion territories awarded to Team Air include 130 counties throughout the majority of Kentucky and pieces of southern Indiana and Illinois. Team Air also plans on opening three new branch locations in Evansville, Indiana as well as Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky. Next is the acquisition program.

Kian is using its own capital to finance the branch build out and essentially starting from scratch in the new markets. In terms of add-ons, Kian has some deals in the pipeline that it can’t speak about yet.

“I think it’s fair to assume that we will announce an add-on acquisition within the first six months of 2024,” Lee told PE Hub. “If we did it, we will be looking within our footprint of Tennessee, Kentucky, northern Georgia, southern Indiana and southern Illinois.”

Lee said Kian also has one other geographic expansion target in the Midwest that it plans to make in late-2024, early 2025.

Kian is looking for businesses where the vast majority are founder-, second generation- or third generation-owned without succession plans. They tend to be with an OEM partner that’s not American Standard.

Adding on

What’s enticing for Kian is the opportunity to convert potential add-on distributors from whatever brand they might be using to American Standard. That would increase American Standard’s market share and sales and further the relationship between manufacturer and distributor.

“We liked the acquisitions because you’re buying into businesses with real brand equity,” Lee said. “These add-ons tend to be businesses that have been with communities for decades, and they have a very loyal contractor dealer base that comes with them. And it’s an easy way for us to enter into a new market.”

Kian is also looking at add-ons outside of HVAC. It could be plumbing supply or electrical supply distributors, but they also will make sense from a geographic perspective. “Once we get this initial expansion behind us, I hope you’ll start to see us announce deals every year,” Lee said. “There’s over 6,000 small wholesale distributors throughout the country. Team Air is one of the larger ones, and there’s an enormous opportunity to roll up this space of one, two, three branch operations throughout our footprint.”

Lee said Team Air’s business is currently generating just under $100 million in annual revenue. The firm thinks with the expansion into new territories, the company’s revenue can grow by 1.5 times.

Lee said the firm has never invested in the HVAC space before, but is using its past experience in value-added distribution businesses, such as infrastructure services provider Spatco Energy Solutions. Kian announced a recapitalization in Spatco in 2021 and has made subsequent add-on deals including petroleum services company MSCS in June and petroleum equipment distributor Petro Supply in February.

Team Air has been partnered with American Standard since 2011. The deal was a part of Kian’s KGP III fund.