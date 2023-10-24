Kian Capital taps Izlar as VP

In this role, he will work closely with Kian partners in the investment sourcing and screening, due diligence, transaction execution and portfolio management functions of the firm

Kian Capital Partners has named Jimbo Izlar as a vice president.

Izlar will be based in Atlanta. In this role, he will work closely with Kian partners in the investment sourcing and screening, due diligence, transaction execution and portfolio management functions of the firm.

“An integral part of Kian’s investment thesis is providing first institutional capital to founder/owner-operated businesses and working alongside their management teams to drive scale via genuine partnerships,” said Rick Cravey, a co-founder and partner at Kian Capital in a statement. “Jimbo brings significant experience partnering with innovative entrepreneurs and a career-long history of helping businesses navigate the complexities and nuances of what would be a first-time sponsor-led transaction to accelerate growth in a thoughtful, intentional way.”

Prior to joining Kian, Izlar worked at KLH Capital.

Based in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, Kian invests in lower market businesses. The firm has $825 million of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value added distribution and specialty manufacturing.