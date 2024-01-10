Kian promotes Lee to principal and Hare to principal

Lee joined Kian in 2022 and Hare came on board in 2018

Prior to Kian, Lee was a managing director at Starr Investment Holdings and Hare was an analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kian invests in the lower middle market

Kian Capital Partners has promoted Jordan Lee to partner and David Hare to principal.

The appointments were effective January 1, 2024.

Lee joined Kian in 2022 and Hare came on board in 2018.

Prior to Kian, Lee was a managing director at Starr Investment Holdings and Hare was an analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

“Jordan’s impact on the firm in such a short time speaks volumes of his work ethic and character,” said Kian co-founder and Managing Partner Rick Cravey in a statement. “His unwavering commitment to developing true partnerships with our portfolio companies and fostering our team’s growth and success has earned Jordan this well-deserved promotion. I look forward to working alongside him in the years to come.”

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kian invests in the lower middle market.