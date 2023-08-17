Kian unveils new platform PARC Auto with Meineke Car Care franchisee acquisition

PARC Auto is currently comprised of 15 Meineke automotive care centers in the Louisville, Kentucky metropolitan area.

Kian Capital has launched an automotive repair platform PARC Auto with its acquisition of a Meineke Car Care franchisee. No financial terms were disclosed.

PARC Auto is currently comprised of 15 Meineke automotive care centers in the Louisville, Kentucky metropolitan area.

Meineke is a franchise-based international automotive repair chain with over 750 locations and a 50-year history. Meineke is part of the Driven Brands portfolio of automotive services businesses, including Take 5 Oil Change, Maaco, Fix Auto USA and CARSTAR.

“We are excited to launch the PARC Auto platform, furthering Kian’s experience in the automotive space alongside Kian portfolio companies T Sportline, Eastwood and Driven Lighting Group,” said Kian Principal Caldwell Zimmerman in a statement. “Bryan Brown has an impressive team that has built a commanding presence across the Louisville market, and we look forward to expanding that leadership into new markets through new store openings and acquisitions. Meineke is well-positioned to be an industry consolidator with its highly recognizable and trusted brand supported by best-in-class franchisee resources provided by Driven Brands.”

Kian has $825 million of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value-added distribution and specialty manufacturing.