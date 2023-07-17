Kidd & Company sells NextPhase Medical Devices to Arterex

NextPhase is a maker of complex electromechanical devices, active implantable devices and single use disposables in North America.

Arterex is a medical device contract manufacturer

Arterex is backed by Investindustrial Growth fund

KCO initially invested in NextPhase in 2015

Kidd & Company has sold Rochester, New Hampshire-based NextPhase Medical Devices LLC to Arterex. No financial terms were disclosed.

NextPhase is a maker of complex electromechanical devices, active implantable devices and single use disposables in North America. Arterex is a medical device contract manufacturer.

Arterex is backed by Investindustrial Growth fund.

KCO initially invested in NextPhase in 2015.

On the transaction, Ken Heuer, KCO principal and NextPhase Board member said in a statement, “We have been honored to work with Carlo, Jim, and each of the previous business owners and their respective organizations over the last eight years to generate tremendous growth, jobs and prosperity for everyone involved.”

Based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, KCO is the private investment arm of the Kidd Family Office. KCO invests in the lower middle market.