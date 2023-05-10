Kimball joins Spectrum Equity as CMO

He was also senior vice president of global marketing at Eventbrite and is a former vice president of marketing at CoStar Group

Spectrum Equity has hired Dan Kimball as chief marketing officer.

Recently, he was senior vice president of marketing at Yelp. He was also senior vice president of global marketing at Eventbrite and is a former vice president of marketing at CoStar Group.

“Spectrum’s portfolio consists of internet-based software and information businesses spanning a wide range of end markets across consumer, SMB and enterprise customers. We’re thrilled to have someone of Dan’s deep expertise as an expert resource for our management teams as they build and scale their marketing capabilities,” said Ben Spero, managing director at Spectrum, in a statement.

Boston-based Spectrum Equity invests in software and data services companies. Representative investments include Ancestry, Bats Global Markets, Definitive Healthcare, GoodRx, Grubhub, Lucid, Lynda.com, SurveyMonkey and Verafin. The growth equity firm was founded in 1994.