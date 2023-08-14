Kimmeridge invests in Commonwealth LNG

The investment completes the development funding required for Commonwealth LNG to reach final investment decision on the plant.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company has made an investment in Commonwealth LNG, a liquefied natural gas export terminal project located near Cameron, Louisiana. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Kimmeridge investment completes the development funding required for Commonwealth LNG to reach final investment decision on the plant, according to the news release on the transaction.

On the deal, Ben Dell, managing partner of Kimmeridge, said in a statement, “Our transaction with Commonwealth LNG gives Kimmeridge the opportunity to be vertically integrated from wellhead to water, enabling us to provide reliable, secure, and clean energy to global markets.”

Founded in 2012 by Ben Dell, Dr. Neil McMahon and Henry Makansi, Kimmeridge is focused on the energy sector. Current investments include Civitas Resources, Inc., Silverbow Resources, Inc., Sitio Royalties Corp., Titan Exploration and Kimmeridge Texas Gas.