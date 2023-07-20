Kimmeridge recruits Warburton as senior managing director

Warburton joins Kimmeridge from Mercedes-Benz AG, where he served as advisor to the management board and head of special projects

Kimmeridge, an energy-focused alternative asset management, has named Max Warburton as a senior managing director. In this role, Warburton will identify and advance investments within Kimmeridge’s dedicated renewable energy platform.

Warburton joins Kimmeridge from Mercedes-Benz AG, where he served as advisor to the management board and head of special projects. Prior to joining Daimler AG, Warburton spent more than a dozen years as head of automotive research at Bernstein Research, located in both London and Asia. Before Bernstein, he was head of global automotive research at UBS and covered European autos at Goldman Sachs.

On this appointment, Ben Dell, founder and managing partner of Kimmeridge, said in a statement, “We are very pleased to welcome Max to the firm, as Kimmeridge continues to expand its strategic investments in low carbon energy solutions. Max has spent his career analyzing and advancing an industry at the heart of the energy transition. He has demonstrated a unique ability to convert his knowledge into actionable strategy, as a key leader in the transformation of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.”

