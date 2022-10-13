Kinderhook-backed All States Ag Parts buys manufacturer Arrow

Based in Hudson, Wisconsin, All States Ag Parts is a supplier of used, rebuilt and aftermarket parts.

All States Ag Parts, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, has acquired Lenexa, Kansas-based acquisition of Arrow Acquisition, which specializes in forks and attachments for a wide range of material handling equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Arrow was founded in 1969.

Arrow is ASAP’s fifteenth add-on acquisition since partnering with Kinderhook.

Arrow CEO Terry Melvin will remain in his role.

Paul Cifelli, a managing director at Kinderhook, said in a statement, “The Arrow transaction further demonstrates ASAP’s ability to effectively increase scale and diversify its product lines through acquisitions. Arrow’s impressive track record and stellar reputation will be highly accretive to ASAP’s network of businesses.”

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. served as legal counsel to ASAP. Financing for the transaction was provided by a lending syndicate including Maranon Capital, Ares Management, Madison Capital Funding, Union Bank, and SLR Capital Partners.

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries manages $5.4 billion of committed capital.

Based in Hudson, Wisconsin, All States Ag Parts is a supplier of used, rebuilt and aftermarket parts for all makes and models of tractors, combines, other farm machinery, and construction equipment.