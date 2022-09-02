Kinderhook-backed ASAP acquires tools supplier Romac Industrial Parts

ASAP is a North American supplier of replacement agricultural and construction parts.

Romac is ASAP’s fourteenth add-on acquisition since partnering with Kinderhook

Post-close, ASAP will operate 42 locations across North America



All States Ag Parts, which is backed by Kinderhook Industries, has acquired Woodstock, Georgia-based Romac Industrial Parts, a provider of replacement ground engaging tools. No financial terms were disclosed.

Post-close, ASAP will operate 42 locations across North America including salvage yards featuring ag and construction equipment, distribution centers, remanufacturing plants and customer service call centers.

Paul Cifelli, a managing director at Kinderhook, said in a statement, “Romac is a fantastic acquisition for ASAP and deepens our commitment to being the leading provider of alternative parts to the construction industry.”

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. served as legal counsel to ASAP. Financing for the transaction was provided by a lending syndicate led by Maranon Capital LP, Capital One, Madison Capital, and Ares Management.

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries manages over $5.2 billion of committed capital.

ASAP is headquartered in Hudson, Wisconsin, and its footprint covers eighteen U.S. states in the heartland of U.S. farming, as well as five Canadian provinces.