Kinderhook-backed Avita Care acquires three Texas specialty pharmacies

The acquisition includes Lifecare Pharmacy’s Laurel Heights, Pavilion, and Empire locations

Kirkland & Ellis and Epstein Becker Green served as legal counsel to Avita

Kinderhook invests in middle-market businesses

Avita Care Solutions, which is backed by Kinderhook Industries, has acquired three San Antonio, Texas-based specialty pharmacies. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition includes Lifecare Pharmacy’s Laurel Heights, Pavilion, and Empire locations.

Avita is a national health care services organization.

“Lifecare represents Avita’s seventh acquisition since 2019,” says Matt Bubis, a principal at Kinderhook, in a statement. “We continue to be impressed by the management team’s ability to execute on M&A and integration while simultaneously growing the Company’s care offerings and providing first-class patient service.”

Kirkland & Ellis and Epstein Becker Green served as legal counsel to Avita.

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. Kinderhook invests in middle-market businesses.