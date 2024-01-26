Kinderhook-backed Continental Auto Parts snaps up collision auto parts provider Pro Parts

Based in Newark, New Jersey, CAP is an aftermarket collision automotive parts distribution company.

Tommy Wong will remain the president of Pro Parts, and will lead the Texas division for CAP

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. served as legal counsel to Kinderhook for the transaction while Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Pro Parts Center

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries invests in the middle market

Continental Auto Parts, which is backed by Kinderhook Industries, has acquired Pro Parts Center, a Houston-based warehouse distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts primarily to collision centers. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Paul Cifelli, managing director at Kinderhook, said in a statement, “With a proven track record of success, the acquisition of Pro Parts Center is highly strategic and positions CAP for the next phase of expansion with Kinderhook. We are excited to enter the Texas market which stands to benefit from strong demographic trends in its region as well as secular trends in the industry to accelerate CAP’s growth trajectory.”

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. served as legal counsel to Kinderhook for the transaction while Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Pro Parts Center. Financing for the transaction was provided by Truist Bank, TD Cowen, and Stifel Financial Corp.

Pro Parts Center was founded in 2007.

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries invests in the middle market. The firm has raised $5.7 billion of committed capital since inception.