Kinderhook-backed REIC acquires Blackout Energy

Blackout Energy represents REIC’s third add-on acquisition under Kinderhook’s ownership.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, REIC is a rental equipment services platform

Financing for the transaction was provided by a PNC Capital Markets bank syndicate

Kinderhook is invests in middle-market businesses

Rental Equipment Investment Corp, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries LLC, has acquired Williston, North Dakota-based Blackout Energy Services, a provider of specialty rental equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Blackout Energy represents REIC’s third add-on acquisition under Kinderhook’s ownership and the company’s 15th since inception.

“The acquisition of Blackout Energy is consistent with REIC’s strategy for growing its specialty rental business”, said Paul Cifelli, a managing director at Kinderhook, in a statement. “Following the combination, REIC will now operate 14 standalone specialty locations.”

Financing for the transaction was provided by a PNC Capital Markets bank syndicate, which included Flagstar Bank, BancAlliance, Banc Hapoalim, First Merchants Bank, MUFG Union Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust.

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries manages over $5.3 billion of committed capital. Kinderhook is invests in middle-market businesses.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, REIC is a rental equipment services platform.