Kinderhook-backed Repairify buys Automotive Training Group

Repairify Inc, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, has acquired San Diego-based Automotive Training Group, a technical training company. No financial terms were disclosed.

ATG was founded in 2004.

“ATG is thrilled to be joining the Repairify family of brands, and we look forward to becoming a global center of excellence,” said Tim Flannery, CEO of ATG, in a statement. “We are confident our automotive training expertise will significantly advance Repairify’s goal of becoming a one-stop resource in the aftermarket.”

The Repairify family of brands includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies, BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections.

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.2 billion of committed capital. Kinderhook focuses on middle-market businesses in the healthcare services, environmental/business services and automotive/light manufacturing sectors.