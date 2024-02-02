Kinderhook buys Compactor Rentals of America

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to CRA and Bestige.

Kinderhook Industries has acquired Phoenix-based Compactor Rentals of America, a provider of sustainable waste containment infrastructure. No financial terms were disclosed.

“CRA’s management team has an impressive track record of success, and Kinderhook is excited to collaborate with the entire team as the company embarks on its next chapter,” said Rob Michalik, managing director at Kinderhook in a statement. “We believe that CRA has developed a uniquely recurring and stable business model, and that management’s experience, dedication, and valuable relationships position the Company to achieve its high growth potential.”

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Kinderhook.

Financing for the transaction was provided by a syndicate led by Comerica Bank with participation from Webster Bank, Huntington Bank, and First Merchants Bank.

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to CRA and Bestige. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to CRA and Bestige.

CRA was founded in 2009.

Kinderhook invests in the middle market. Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries raised $5.7 billion of committed capital.