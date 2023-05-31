Kinderhook Industries-backed REIC buys Midstream Equipment Corp

Midstream Equipment Corp is a Calgary-based provider of specialty rental solutions for critical applications in the oil and gas and large industrial sectors.

Rental Equipment Investment Corp (REIC), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, has acquired Midstream Equipment Corp, a Calgary-based provider of specialty rental solutions for critical applications in the oil and gas and large industrial sectors.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Kalispell, Montana, REIC is a super-regional rental equipment services platform.

Kinderhook acquired the business in 2022. Midstream is REIC’s sixth add-on acquisition under Kinderhook’s ownership and its 18th since inception.

“The acquisition of Midstream further enhances REIC’s specialty rental offering”, said Paul Cifelli, managing director at Kinderhook, in a statement. “We are eager to partner with Midstream’s experienced management team who have deep sector expertise and a long history of growing businesses in this market.”

Based in New York, Kinderhook Industries is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has to date made more than 425 investments and follow-on acquisitions.