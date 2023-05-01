Kinderhook sells Trilogy Home Healthcare to CenterWell Home Health

Trilogy was founded in 2016 and has eleven offices in Florida.

CenterWell Home Health, formerly Kindred at Home, is a provider of home health services

Edgemont Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to Kinderhook and Trilogy on the deal

Kinderhook invests in the middle market

Kinderhook Industries has sold West Palm Beach, Florida-based Trilogy Home Healthcare to CenterWell Home Health. No financial terms were disclosed.

Trilogy was founded in 2016 and has eleven offices throughout the state of Florida.

“Over the course of Kinderhook’s ownership, the Trilogy team completed nine add-on acquisitions and expanded its footprint to eleven offices,” said Louis Aurelio, managing director at Kinderhook, in a statement. “These investments combined with a premier management team created the largest independent home health provider in Florida. CenterWell’s expansive footprint and commitment to growth will fit perfectly with Trilogy’s culture.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Hogan Lovells LLP served as legal counsel and Edgemont Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to Kinderhook and Trilogy.

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. Kinderhook invests in the middle market.

CenterWell Home Health, formerly Kindred at Home, is a provider of home health services with 350+ locations across 38 states.