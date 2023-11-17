Kingswood Capital and First Bev invests in energy drinks brand G FUEL

Also, Bryan Crowley was named by G FUEL as the company’s new CEO.

FUEL Founder Clifford Morgan and President/COO Jack LoParco will continue as key members of the company’s leadership team

Kingswood Capital Management invests in businesses in transition

First Bev invests in beverage brands

Kingswood Capital Management and First Bev has made an investment in G FUEL, a West Babylon, New York-based energy drinks brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Alongside the investment, Bryan Crowley was named by G FUEL as the company’s new CEO. G FUEL Founder Clifford Morgan and President/COO Jack LoParco will continue as key members of the company’s leadership team.

“As we evaluated the opportunity, we were blown away by G FUEL’s incredible social following with over 5 million followers across their social channels,” said Andrew Kovach, a managing director at Kingswood in a statement. “This highlights the incredible passion and loyalty for the brand.”

