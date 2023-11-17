Kingswood Capital and First Bev invests in energy drinks brand G FUEL

- FUEL Founder Clifford Morgan and President/COO Jack LoParco will continue as key members of the company’s leadership team
- Kingswood Capital Management invests in businesses in transition
- First Bev invests in beverage brands
Kingswood Capital Management and First Bev has made an investment in G FUEL, a West Babylon, New York-based energy drinks brand. No financial terms were disclosed.
Alongside the investment, Bryan Crowley was named by G FUEL as the company’s new CEO. G FUEL Founder Clifford Morgan and President/COO Jack LoParco will continue as key members of the company’s leadership team.
“As we evaluated the opportunity, we were blown away by G FUEL’s incredible social following with over 5 million followers across their social channels,” said Andrew Kovach, a managing director at Kingswood in a statement. “This highlights the incredible passion and loyalty for the brand.”
Kingswood Capital Management invests in businesses in transition.
First Bev invests in beverage brands.