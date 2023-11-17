PE Deals

Kingswood Capital and First Bev invests in energy drinks brand G FUEL

Also, Bryan Crowley was named by G FUEL as the company’s new CEO.

-
  • FUEL Founder Clifford Morgan and President/COO Jack LoParco will continue as key members of the company’s leadership team
  • Kingswood Capital Management invests in businesses in transition
  • First Bev invests in beverage brands

Kingswood Capital Management and First Bev has made an investment in G FUEL, a West Babylon, New York-based energy drinks brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Alongside the investment, Bryan Crowley was named by G FUEL as the company’s new CEO. G FUEL Founder Clifford Morgan and President/COO Jack LoParco will continue as key members of the company’s leadership team.

“As we evaluated the opportunity, we were blown away by G FUEL’s incredible social following with over 5 million followers across their social channels,” said Andrew Kovach, a managing director at Kingswood in a statement. “This highlights the incredible passion and loyalty for the brand.”

Kingswood Capital Management invests in businesses in transition.

First Bev invests in beverage brands.

 