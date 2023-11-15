Kinetik to sell stake in GCX; Tim Short and Michael Hamilton launch Acadia

Happy Wire Wednesday folks.

It’s Michael Schoeck, filling in for Chris Witkowsky.

I’ve been covering M&A in the energy sector for the last eight years, and today I’m sharing some developments across the booming energy transition market.

First up this morning, I published a scoop on Kinetik Holdings, a midstream energy company that’s seeking to divest a 16 percent equity stake in the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. PE firms are interested, sources told me.

I’ve also got a Deep Dive into the metals and mining sector, including a conversation with Jacqueline Murray, team leader of Resource Capital Funds’ private equity group, which is selling a key asset to a group led by Eldridge.

There’s a new firm on the scene. Tim Short and Michael Hamilton have launched Acadia Infrastructure Capital, a mid-market energy transition-focused equity investment platform. I exchanged an email with Short, and I’ll share his comment with subscribers.

Beyond the energy sector, I’ve also got some look-ahead commentary on the international M&A front from investment bank RW Baird. The middle market investment bank hosted its 53rd Annual Baird Global Industrial Conference last week in Chicago and via a virtual broadcast.

Let’s start off with the sale process.

For sale

Kinetik Holdings is selling a 16 percent equity stake in the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, sources familiar with the matter told me. Private equity firms are reportedly interested.

The pipeline is jointly owned by Kinder Morgan (34 percent), DCP Midstream (25 percent), ArcLight Capital (25 percent) and Kinetik (16 percent). The pipeline system can move up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from West Texas to South Texas markets.

Kinetik’s stake in the pipeline is valued at up to $550 million, said two sources familiar with the sale process. The Houston-based company has been in the market with adviser JP Morgan Securities since early summer.

Kinetik is the second seller of an equity interest in the 447.5-mile natural gas pipeline network in Texas. Targa Resources sold its 25 percent stake in GCX to ArcLight Capital Partners for $857 million in 2022.

On Kinetik’s Q3 earnings call on November 8, the company said it continues to review the GCX stake for sale and has not set a time frame for the conclusion of the review. The sale process is taking longer than expected due to Kinder Morgan’s recent expansion of a segment of the GCX network, it said. The expansion could affect Capex plans for the pipeline in the coming year and thus change the returns expected from sale proceeds of Kinetik’s interest.

On the earnings call, Kinetik’s management said proceeds from the stake sale would be used to pay down debt from a current 4.0x debt-to-EBITDA ratio to about 3.5x.

I’ll be watching the sale process closely and will share more as developments unfold.

RCF mines for value

Shifting to metals and minerals, there is a hot bed of investment activity. Resource Capital Funds, a Denver-based private equity firm focused on metals and mining, expects to soon close the sale of Ausenco, a Brisbane, Australia-based engineering and consulting services provider, to Eldridge and co-investors for $578 million (AUS$900 million).

I caught up with Jaqueline Murray, partner and investment team leader of RCF’s private equity group, to find out more about the firm’s direct PE group and its attention to the energy transition.

RCF took Ausenco, a 3,000-member mining engineering firm, private back in 2016 and the investor may now pursue another take-private deal, Murray told me.

“With 150+ portfolio company realizations in the mining sector, we are always assessing acquisition and exit opportunities that can provide maximum value to our LPs and other key stakeholders,” Murray said. “We see immense upside for both investors and the mining industry, and RCF expects more transaction activity as we head into 2024.”

Formed in 1998, RCF also sees investment opportunities in greenfield mines for the development of copper, nickel and vanadium, three metals at the center of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure revolution.

In September, Eldridge, Brightstar Capital and the Claure Group announced an agreement to acquire Ausenco from the PE firm after its seven-year hold. Murray pointed out RCF invested additional debt in Ausenco, in addition to an initial AUS$150 million of development capital in 2016 into Ausenco.

The PE firm was a patient investor, waiting for the right transaction to come forward and provide a handsome return on investment for the sponsor.

Mid-market energy transition

And the last item for energy transition news today: Tim Short and Michael Hamilton have launched Acadia Infrastructure Capital, a mid market energy transition-focused equity investment platform. Short and Hamilton will lead the Acadia team which is focused on $50 million – $150 million investments.

Short is a former managing director at KKR and Capital Dynamics. At the latter, he was a lead member of the deal team responsible for the 2018 take-private acquisition of 8point3 Energy Partners. The deal for one of the largest utility-scale solar project owners in the US for $1.7 billion saw First Solar and SunPower selling their interests in the solar-focused YieldCo. In my past role as an M&A reporter, I published exclusives on the sale process, including seller First Solar’s retention of BofA Merrill Lynch as its financial adviser.

I reached out to Short this morning for some color on the new firm, and he responded:

“We formed Acadia on the back of three main principles. On a macro-level, we’re facing a generational overhaul of US energy infrastructure that brings unique opportunities and significant capital needs, particularly in the underserved middle market. To capture this, we bring an investment model that is more agile and specialized than a typical fund structure.”

Cross-border M&A rebound

Switching gears … Last week, I watched the live feed of the 53rd Annual Baird Industrial Conference. Investment bankers from RW Baird and Gresham shared the opinion that deal participants should not see cross-border M&A deal activity return to pre-Covid levels until 2024 or early 2025. Inflation, currency risk and conflicts throughout the world are chilling active M&A processes.

They expect recovery in global M&A to be led by the US in 2024, while European targets will be pulled into the orbit of increased transactions, whose recovery may take a few more quarters, a historic trend, according to Pat Guerin, co-head of global M&A at RW Baird.

David Feetham, managing director of Gresham, said his firm is seeing strong buyer interest in Australian companies from US strategics, while Chinese inbound interest in Australia and private equity groups in general have been non-existent in the region for quite some time.

M&A markets favor takeouts of Australian strategics, including the metals and mining segment tied to the energy transition, as I covered in my interview with RCF’s Murray.

When asked when the advisors are expecting to see deal activity pick up, Guerin said Baird is already seeing the number of exit mandates increase looking towards the end of 2023 and into early 2024 for US and European PE-backed portfolio companies.

Among top sub-sectors expecting to see a resurgence in M&A activity, Guerin pointed to the business and industrial services market. Baird is seeing a “disproportionate number of service companies coming into the market in the year ahead,” he added.

That’s it for me today. Keep your eyes peeled for the Thursday edition of the Wire, with PE Hub editor-in-chief MK Flynn at the helm.

Cheers,

Michael