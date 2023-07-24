Kinterra Capital affiliate to acquire majority stake in White North copper project

White Pine North is one of the largest independent copper development projects in the U.S.

The transaction provides Kinterra Copper with a controlling interest in the joint venture with majority board representation

Based in Toronto, Kinterra Capital invests in the energy transition sector.

Kinterra Copper, an affiliate of Canadian private equity firm Kinterra Capital, has inked a joint venture with Highland Copper Company to acquire a majority stake in Michigan-based White Pine North copper project valued at $821 million.

“We are very excited to partner with Highland on the White Pine North copper project,” said Cheryl Brandon, co-founder and co-managing partner of Kinterra Capital in a statement. “White Pine North adds another high-quality asset that will contribute to the energy transition to Kinterra’s portfolio. By applying our deep technical expertise, our team has identified numerous initiatives that will drive significant value creation for all project stakeholders.”

