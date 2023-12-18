Kinzie Capital-backed GT Golf scoops up golf accessories provider ProActive

Litwin Kach served as legal advisor to GT Golf Supplies, Inc. on this transaction

GT Golf Supplies Inc, which is backed by Kinzie Capital Partners, has acquired Canby, Oregon-based ProActive, a golf accessories and products provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

GT Golf is a wholesale golf distributor.

“Kinzie is excited to support the continued growth of GT Golf as we look to become the leader of golf products distribution in the U.S.,” said Suzanne Yoon, founder and managing partner of Kinzie Capital Partners in a statement. “Acquiring ProActive will add exclusive proprietary products and key customers while materially increasing the overall size of the platform.”

Litwin Kach served as legal advisor to GT Golf Supplies, Inc. on this transaction.

ProActive was established in 1986.

Based in Chicago, Kinzie invests in lower middle-market companies. The private equity firm targets manufactured products, business services and consumer industries.