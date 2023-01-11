Kinzie Capital Partners acquires golf accessories maker GT Golf

Moving forward, President Brian Van De Veere, Chief Operating Officer Gary Anderson and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Patrick Coughlin will continue to hold key management roles at GT Golf.

Kinzie Capital Partners has acquired Vista, California-based GT Golf, a maker of golf grips and assorted golf accessories. No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, President Brian Van De Veere, Chief Operating Officer Gary Anderson and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Patrick Coughlin will continue to hold key management roles at GT Golf.

GT Golf was founded in 1995.

“Brian, Gary and Patrick’s commitment to expanding the business, coupled with the rapid growth of the fragmented golf supply market, provides a strong opportunity for Kinzie to enter this attractive market,” said Suzanne Yoon, founder and managing partner of Kinzie Capital Partners in a statement. “We are proud to work with GT Golf’s management team as they expand the business nationally and increase its position as a leading wholesale supplier in this space.”

CIBC Cleary Gull served as financial advisor to GT Golf on this transaction.

Kinzie invests in lower middle-market companies in the manufactured products, business services and consumer industries.