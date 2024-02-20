Kinzie Capital Partners scoops up temperature control solutions provider Arctic Industries

Brown Gibbons Lang served as financial advisor to Stoic Holdings on their sale of Arctic Industries

Arctic Industries was founded in 1981

Based in Chicago, Kinzie invests in lower middle-market companies in the manufactured products, business services and consumer industries

Kinzie Capital Partners has acquired California and Arizona-based Arctic Industries, a provider of temperature control and cold storage solutions. The seller was Stoic Holdings.

No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Suzanne Yoon, managing partner of Kinzie Capital, said in a statement, “Arctic plays a critical role in servicing essential aspects of the economy, from foodservice to industrial businesses. We look forward to utilizing our resources and expertise to support Arctic’s continued growth and longstanding commitment to customer satisfaction.”

