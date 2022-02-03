Kinzie hires IR and operations director

Kinzie has hired Roopa Weber as director of investor relations and operations. Previously, she spent 23 years with Ariel Investments where she served as head of institutional client services for over a decade. Also, Kinzie has appointed Peter Schwab as managing director and Michael Sullivan was promoted to principal.

Kinzie Hires Industry Veteran Roopa Weber as Director, Investor Relations & Operations and Promotes Key Members of Investment Team

Chicago, IL – Kinzie Capital Partners LLC (“Kinzie”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, today announced the addition of Roopa Weber as Director, Investor Relations and Operations. Weber will provide oversight of Kinzie’s investor relations, marketing, business administration, operations and compliance functions.

“We are excited to welcome Roopa to Kinzie and look forward to her many contributions,” said Suzanne Yoon, Founder and Managing Partner of Kinzie. “Her depth of experience and insight will bolster our relationships and firm operations as well as strengthen our expanding team.”

Weber brings a wide range of expertise in strategic oversight, client service and administration to Kinzie’s growing team. Previously, she spent 23 years with Ariel Investments where she served as Head of Institutional Client Services for over a decade, held the position of Chief Marketing Officer and was a member of the Operating and Risk Committees.

“It is a true privilege to join the exceptional talent at Kinzie at this phase of their growth trajectory,” said Weber. “I look forward to building on Kinzie’s success and working together to exceed investor expectations.”

Weber is a respected member of Chicago’s business and philanthropic communities, committing her time to several organizations including as Advisory Board member of the Gene Siskel Film Center, Executive Committee member of the Fashion Council of the School of the Art Institute, member of the Data & Strategy Committee of the Latin School of Chicago and board member for Strides for Peace. Weber was a 2012 Fellow of the Leadership Greater Chicago (LGC) and was selected for its Daniel Burnham Fellowship program in 2020. Additionally, she was recognized by Chicago United as one of their Business Leaders of Color in 2019.

Kinzie continues to enhance its team through new hires and talent development, as further evidenced by the recent promotions of two key members of the Investment Team. Long-time advisor Peter Schwab was appointed Managing Director in January and Michael Sullivan was promoted to Principal in December.

With over 40 years of industry experience and leadership, Schwab has been integral to Kinzie’s growth since its inception. He most recently served as Senior Advisor at the firm and plays an even more significant role in the investment process as Managing Director and member of the Investment and Management Committees. Schwab currently serves on the boards of Kinzie portfolio companies, Colony Display and Chelsea Lighting.

Sullivan joined Kinzie in 2017 as a member of the Investment Team and most recently served as Vice President. As Principal, his focus remains on sourcing, evaluating and executing investments as well as on the development of junior team members. Sullivan currently serves as a Board Director for Colony Display.