Kirsch joins Star Mountain Capital as senior advisor

Star Mountain Capital has named Eric Kirsch as senior advisor.

Most recently, he was global chief investment officer at Aflac Inc. Prior to Aflac, Kirsch served as global head of insurance asset management at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Before Goldman Sachs, Kirsch spent 27 years at Deutsche Bank.

“We are excited to have Eric’s distinguished investment and insurance industry knowledge, and leadership,” said Brett Hickey, founder and CEO of Star Mountain Capital in a statement. “As a former insurance and asset management-focused investment banker approximately 20 years ago, I appreciate Eric’s aligned mindset focused on data-driven investment decisions and strategies that have high probabilities of success.”

Based in New York City, Star Mountain invests in the North American lower middle market. The firm has over $3.5 billion in assets under management.