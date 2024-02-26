Kitchen and bathroom fixtures maker Kingston Brass inks investment from LVC

Kingston was founded in 1998

Based in New Orleans, LVC invests in the middle market

LVC has managed over $1 billion of committed capital spanning five funds

LongueVue Capital has made an investment in Chino, California-based Kingston Brass, a provider of kitchen and bathroom fixtures, bathtubs, and accessories. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Kingston,” said Ryan Nagim, managing partner at LVC in a statement. “Given our relevant experience with a highly analogous business, TileBar, we strongly believe that we can immediately add value and strategically support the Company’s leadership team. We look forward to driving growth both organically and through acquisitions.”

Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing in support of the transaction.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to LVC.

