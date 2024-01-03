KKR acquires complete ownership of insurance firm Global Atlantic

With this deal, KKR acquired the remaining 37 percent stake in Global Atlantic, increasing KKR's ownership to 100 percent.

KKR has closed its previously announced 100 percent ownership of Global Atlantic, a New York City-based insurance company. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this deal, KKR acquired the remaining 37 percent stake in Global Atlantic, increasing KKR’s ownership to 100 percent.

KKR acquired a majority of Global Atlantic in 2021.

“Since day one, Global Atlantic has been a great fit for KKR, both from a business and cultural standpoint. With this new ownership structure in place, we look forward to even closer collaboration with Global Atlantic so that we can realize more of the synergies that we have uncovered in the first three years of our strategic partnership,” said Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall, co-CEOs of KKR in a statement.

Global Atlantic will continue to be led by its management team and operate under the Global Atlantic brand.

Based in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.