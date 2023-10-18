KKR acquires manufacturer Circor in take-private deal

As a result of the closing, Circor will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange

KKR has completed its take-private acquisition of Circor, a Burlington, Massachusetts-based provider of flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace and defense markets. The purchase price was $56 per share.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Circor,” said Tony Najjar, president and CEO of Circco in a statement. “KKR’s exceptional track record in the flow control space and commitment to invest in employees makes them a perfect strategic partner for our future.”

In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, KKR Executive Advisor Dan Daniel will assume the role of Circor chair.

Daniel has served as executive vice president at Danaher. He also currently serves as Chair of Bettcher Industries and Therapy Brands.