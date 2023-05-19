KKR and L Catterton leads $135m round for Restaurant365

Proceeds from the round will be invested into product enhancements while also expanding its market share

L Catterton is managing approximately $33 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate

Restaurant365, an Irvine, California-based restaurant enterprise management software, has inked a $135 million funding round co-led by KKR and L Catterton. Other investors include ICONIQ Growth and Bessemer Venture Partners.

“L Catterton has deep experience investing in world-class restaurant brands globally,” says Ian Friedman, a partner at L Catterton in a statement. “With deep insight into the everyday pain points of restaurant operators, we believe Restaurant365 is the gold standard in the industry, helping to streamline operations and boost profitability, and we are proud to leverage our consumer and technology investing experience as a partner to Tony and the team.”

Proceeds from the round will be invested into product enhancements while also expanding its market share.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions.

L Catterton is managing approximately $33 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate.