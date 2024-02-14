KKR and Veritas Capital to recap health tech firm Cotiviti

According to the terms of the deal, KKR and Cotiviti's existing backer Veritas will acquire equal ownership stakes in Cotiviti.

KKR and Veritas Capital have agreed to recapitalize Cotiviti, a Utah-based healthcare data and technology business. No financial terms were disclosed.

According to the terms of the deal, KKR and Cotiviti’s existing backer Veritas will acquire equal ownership stakes in Cotiviti.

“We are delighted to be backing Cotiviti in its mission to improve the healthcare experience through advanced data analytics and technology,” said Max Lin, a partner at KKR in a statement. “Cotiviti has developed an innovative portfolio of best-in-class solutions used by nearly two hundred healthcare payers to ensure accurate and efficient healthcare delivery.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP advised Veritas Capital on the transaction.

Based in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.

Veritas focuses on companies at the intersection of technology and government. The firm has over $40 billion of assets under management.