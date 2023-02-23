KKR appoints Stavros and Taylor as global co-heads of KKR’s PE business

Since 2019, Stavros and Taylor have served as co-heads of private equity in the Americas.

KKR has named Pete Stavros and Nate Taylor as global co-heads of KKR’s private equity business.

Since 2019, Stavros and Taylor have served as co-heads of private equity in the Americas.

In their new roles, Stavros and Taylor will work closely with regional PE leadership and teams around the world to support alignment on global investment themes, share best practices and operational playbooks and facilitate greater mobility of talent.

Of the appointment, Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, co-CEOs of KKR, said in a statement, “We are incredibly proud of our strong track record in Private Equity and the firm’s leadership positions in the US, Europe and Asia. This new global role will further optimize the culture of collaboration that underpins the success we deliver for clients.”

Stavros and Taylor joined KKR in 2005.

Prior to co-leading KKR’s Americas PE business, Stavros led the industrials investment team. Stavros is the founder of Ownership Works.

Before he co-led KKR’s Americas PE business, Taylor held a number of leadership roles, including helping build and grow KKR’s PE business in Asia Pacific. He has also led the firm’s investments in Academy, Bountiful Company, National Vision, US Foods, and 1-800 Contacts.

As of December 31, 2022, KKR’s $165 billion PE business includes approximately 300 investment professionals looking after a portfolio of more than 200 companies.

Founded in 1976, KKR is headquartered in New York City.