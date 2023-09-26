KKR-backed apexanalytix scoops up cybersecurity firm Darkbeam

Global cyberattacks were up 38 percent in 2022 compared with 2021

Carousel Capital continues to be a minority investor in apex.

KKR-backed apexanalytix, a Greensboro, North Caroline-based provider of global supply chain risk management data, software and services, has acquired Darkbeam, a London-headquartered cyber risk management company, for undisclosed terms.

“When you ask business leaders about their top priorities today, they will inevitably bring up cybersecurity, supply chain and operational efficiency,” said Webster Chua, Partner at KKR. “With this acquisition, apex will extend its lead by providing an all-in-one solution for the world’s most complex global enterprises.”

Global cyberattacks were up 38 percent in 2022 compared with 2021, according to Check Point Research.

As the risk of cybersecurity increases, apex said the acquisition of Darkbeam will enhance its capacity to fight attacks targeting critical operations within the supply chain.

“Organizations are inundated with voluminous risk signals in their supply chain that in aggregate are just not actionable. Our clients need a solution that not only amplifies the faint signals of risk, but then automates the next best action as determined by client business rules, for example automatically placing a supplier on hold.” said Steve Yurko, CEO of apexanalytix, adding that Darkbeam’s technology uncovers global cyberattacks as they are happening in real-time and on the dark web.

KKR made a majority investment in apexanalytix in 2022.