KKR-backed Zinnia to acquire Ebix’s life and annuity assets

Zinnia, which is backed by KKR, has agreed to acquire Ebix Inc’s life and annuity assets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Georgia-based Ebix is a provider of software solutions.

Zinnia is an Eldridge business and life and annuity insurance technology services company.

Ash Sawhney, president of Ebix Insurance Solutions North America, will join Zinnia heading up the newly formed Life and Annuity Exchange Solutions business.

“We are looking forward to the synergies that can be generated from the new integrated Zinnia and Ebix Life and Annuity organization to improve the agility and digitization of our business integration with our distribution partners,” noted Sean Grindall, vice president and head of Financial Institution Distribution at USAA Life Company.

The transaction is expected to close in early March.

Milbank LLP is serving as Zinnia’s legal counsel alongside financial advisors Citi and RBC Capital Markets. C Street Advisory Group is serving as strategic communications advisor to Zinnia.

Ebix is represented by Sidley Austin LLP as legal counsel, AlixPartners, LLP and Huron Consulting Group served as financial advisors, and Jefferies LLC as its investment banker.

Based in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.