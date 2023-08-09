KKR buys Synovus Bank’s $373m portfolio of auto loans

KKR has made 65 ABF investments globally since 2016 through a combination of portfolio acquisitions, platform investments and structured investments.

KKR has acquired a $373 million portfolio of prime auto loans from Synovus Bank.

Based in Columbus, Georgia, Synovus is a financial services firm.

Kevin Blair serves as CEO of Synovus.

KKR has made 65 ABF investments globally since 2016 through a combination of portfolio acquisitions, platform investments and structured investments. The firm has approximately $42 billion in ABF assets under management and a team of more than 50 professionals directly involved in the ABF effort globally.

“There is an immense opportunity for scaled private capital investment across the ABF space, especially as traditional lenders increasingly focus on optimizing their balance sheets and increasing liquidity,” said Avi Korn and Chris Mellia, managing directors at KKR in a statement.

Headquartered in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.