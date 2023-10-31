KKR completes acquisition of book publishing giant Simon & Schuster for $1.62bn

Simon & Schuster will continue to be led by Jonathan Karp, president and CEO and Dennis Eulau, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Simon & Schuster

KKR has closed its previously announced buyout of New York-based book publishing giant Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion. The seller was Paramount Global.

Simon & Schuster will continue to be led by Jonathan Karp, president and CEO and Dennis Eulau, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Simon & Schuster.

“In recent years Simon & Schuster has built an impressive track record of commercial success to go along with its 100-year legacy of publishing excellence,” said Richard Sarnoff, chairman of media at KKR in a statement. “We are thrilled to work on the next phase of Simon & Schuster’s growth with Jon and the entire Simon & Schuster team. As part of that we are delighted employees will now have the opportunity to participate in the benefits of ownership in the company,” .

LionTree Advisors is acting as financial advisor to Paramount and Shearman & Sterling LLP is acting as legal advisor. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to KKR.

Paramount Global is a global media, streaming and entertainment company whose portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Headquartered in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.