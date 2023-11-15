KKR completes take-private buyout of specialty chemicals company Chase Corporation

As a result of the closing, Chase will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

KKR has completed its take-private acquisition of Massachusetts-based specialty chemicals company Chase Corporation for $127.50 per share.

As a result of the closing, Chase will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Today represents an important milestone for Chase in our journey to better serve our customers through strategic growth and innovation,” said Adam Chase, president and CEO of Chase in a statement. “From the beginning, KKR was a strong cultural fit for us, and their commitment to employee engagement coupled with an exceptional track record in the materials science space makes them ideal for this new chapter in our history.”

In conjunction with the transaction close, Lance Reisman will become the chairman of Chase’s board of directors.

Chase Corporation was founded in 1946.

Headquartered in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.