KKR expands ownership stake in aircraft leasing firm Altavair

- In conjunction with this transaction, Matthew Hoesley, chief commercial officer, will become president and chief commercial officer of Altavair, and Andrew Carpenter, head of tax and accounting, will become chief financial officer of Altavair
- Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $14.5 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 80 airline customers in 50 countries representing over 300 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft
KKR has agreed to increase its ownership stake in Washington-based aircraft leasing company Altavair and its sister company, AV AirFinance.