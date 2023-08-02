KKR opens office in Los Angeles

Located in Century City, the space will initially support the firm’s real estate, private equity, private wealth and institutional client relationship teams.

KKR is expanding its West Coast operations with the opening of a new office in Los Angeles. Located in Century City, the space will initially support the firm’s real estate, private equity, private wealth and institutional client relationship teams.

On the new office, Ryan Stork, a partner and chief operating officer of KKR, said in a statement, “We have had a significant presence on the West Coast for four decades and we are pleased to grow our footprint in Southern California with the opening of a new office in Century City. We deliberately selected a location that provides flexibility for further expansion to support the needs of our business.”

KKR has approximately 250 employees based in California across three offices. With the Los Angeles office, KKR has offices in 24 cities around the globe, including U.S. offices in New York, Menlo Park, San Francisco, Houston and Miami.

Founded in 1976, KKR is headquartered in New York City.