KKR Real Estate Trust taps Butler as chief investment officer

KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc has named Julia Butler as chief investment officer.

“We have built KREST to provide individual investors access to the full breadth of KKR’s global real estate platform with a dynamic investment strategy designed to deliver attractive yield and long-term performance across different macroeconomic environments,” said Ralph Rosenberg, chairman of KREST and global head of KKR Real Estate in a statement. “We are committed to building a best-in-class management platform as KREST continues to scale. Julia is a senior leader of our real estate business with two decades of experience investing across the real estate capital structure as both an equity and credit investor. She has played an integral role in scaling KKR’s real estate business to over $65 billion in assets under management and she will be a key contributor to the continued commercial success of KREST.”

KREST is designed to provide individual investors with access to income-oriented private real estate equity and debt investments managed by KKR.

Butler joined KKR in 2017 and is a managing director on the real estate team. Prior to joining KKR, Butler was an executive vice president at iStar, a publicly-traded REIT. Earlier in her career, Butler worked in the treasury department of The Walt Disney Company in Los Angeles.

