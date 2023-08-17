KKR taps Gailliot to co-head global climate strategy

He joins global climate co-head Emmanuel Lagarrigue, also based in New York, and Neil Arora, who leads the strategy in Asia and is based in Singapore

Gailliot joins KKR after 20 years as a private markets investor at Goldman Sachs

KKR first established its global infrastructure strategy in 2008

KKR has hired Charlie Gailliot as a co-head for the firm’s global climate strategy.

Gailliot is based in New York.

He joins global climate co-head Emmanuel Lagarrigue, also based in New York, and Neil Arora, who leads the strategy in Asia and is based in Singapore.

“Since the launch of the KKR infrastructure platform 15 years ago, we have invested billions into renewable energy and climate solutions,” said Raj Agrawal, a partner and head of global infrastructure in a statement. “However, transitioning to a low-carbon economy at the pace and scale needed requires trillions of dollars in investment, and we are still seeing a significant gap in climate funding. By forming a dedicated climate leadership team – leveraging Charlie, Emmanuel and Neil’s decades of expertise – we can sharpen our focus on the deployment and scaling of net-zero solutions and accelerate the transition of higher-emitting assets.”

Gailliot joins KKR after 20 years as a private markets investor at Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as a partner and head of the energy transition and the diversified industrials investment teams. Earlier in his career, he spent two years in Goldman’s Hong Kong office working on investments across Asia.

KKR has committed more than $40 billion to sustainability-focused investments, including $30+ billion to climate and environmental sustainability investments since 2010.

KKR first established its global infrastructure strategy in 2008.