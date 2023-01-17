KKR taps Lawler as executive advisor

Previously, Lawler served as managing director and head of talent management for Highland Capital Management’s private equity group

KKR has appointed Tim Lawler as an executive advisor.

In his new role, Lawler will work alongside the KKR Americas Health Care team to help develop a differentiated approach to executive talent management for existing portfolio companies and prospective investment opportunities.

Most recently, Lawler was a partner at Waud Capital Partners. Previously, Lawler served as managing director and head of talent management for Highland Capital Management’s private equity group. He was also the founder and managing partner of T4 Capital Talent.

“We are excited to welcome Tim as an Executive Advisor to our team,” said Ali Satvat, co-head of Americas Health Care at KKR in a statement. “Identifying and managing the best talent is critical to the success of any company and remains a key priority across both our existing portfolio and our new investment initiatives.”

KKR has approximately $19 billion of equity capital invested across the healthcare sector over the last 25 years.