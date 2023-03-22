KKR taps Roberts as chief investment strategist for private wealth

In this newly created role, Roberts will work closely with KKR’s global macro, balance sheet and risk team.

KKR has named Paula Campbell Roberts as chief investment strategist for private wealth.

“Investors are rethinking the traditional 60/40 portfolio construction model and are increasingly looking towards alternative investments as a source of uncorrelated returns. Given our nearly five decades of experience investing in alternatives, we believe we are well positioned to help individuals meet their retirement needs,” said Todd Builione, global head of private wealth at KKR, in a statement. “Paula’s appointment underscores our commitment to building a market-leading wealth business that brings the best of KKR’s insights and alternative investment strategies to this important and growing segment.”

Most recently, Roberts was managing director and global head of consumer and real estate macro and thematic investing. Prior to joining KKR in 2017, she was an executive director at Morgan Stanley, where she managed coverage of the U.S. consumer sector.