KKR taps Swarup as partner and chief information officer

KKR has named Ruchir Swarup as a partner and chief information officer.

In this role, Swarup will be responsible for driving KKR’s technology strategy and vision.

Swarup is based in New York.

He joins KKR from Addepar where he served as chief technology officer. Before Addepar,

Swarup was a managing director and global head of the Aladdin product group at BlackRock.

“Technology remains critical to protecting the firm and supporting us in efficiently scaling our businesses. As a technology veteran with nearly three decades of industry experience, Ruchir will build upon the foundation our team has created and help deepen connectivity across the firm,” said Ryan Stork, chief operating officer of KKR in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome Ruchir to KKR and look forward to leveraging his experience and exceptional management skills as we continue to advance our technology capabilities.”

Based in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.